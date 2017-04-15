Little League season kicks off in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — It was a beautiful day to play ball!

Dozens of people hit the ballpark for the Martinez-Evans Little League Opening Day Ceremony.

Several teams ran the bases at Crawford Creek Park.

All the teams have a number 11 printed on their sleeves as a way to remember Augusta Christian Senior Drew Passmore, who was killed in a car crash last month.

“Drew was one of my good friends and he also played at Martinez Little League for several years. I know he won some championships as well as played All Star here. Then he also gave back to the league. He and his dad just last year umpired together. They did some major games together for me. It was just real special to be able to do something like this for Drew,” Kyle Cartledge said.

Cartledge is the Umpire Organizer for Martinz-Evans Little League.

The Martinez-Evans Little League American All-Stars were also honored Saturday for defeating Warner Robins for the title of 2016 Rookie Georgia Champions.