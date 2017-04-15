Local Pop Warner program holds food drive

By Published:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The wolfpack is recruiting youth football players and cheerleaders through a good cause.

The Greenbrier Schools Pop Warner Club held a food drive for Columbia County Cares Saturday.

People who made a donation got a discount on their child registration.

Children 5 to 15 can join a football team or cheerleading squad.

“It’s amazing for the younger kids. The younger kids love it, especially out kindergarten kids that’s coming in because they actually get to get on that field and they actually get to run that ball. They get to tackle they get to play,” Greenbrier Pop Warner President Rikki McBride said.

Last year, the organization donated 76 pounds of food.

The season starts on August 1st and you must register by July 9th.

For more information please visit greenbrierpopwarner.com.

