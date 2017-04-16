Colon dominates in Braves 9-2 win over Padres

ATLANTA (AP) – Bartolo Colon allowed only one hit in seven dominant innings, Brandon Phillips drove in three runs with three hits and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Diego Padres 9-2 on Sunday for their fourth straight win.

Colon (1-1) overpowered the Padres in his home debut with the Braves. He signed a $12.5 million, one-year contract with Atlanta in November.

Ryan Schimpf’s homer in the second was the only hit allowed by the 43-year-old Colon. The right-hander allowed only one more baserunner – a leadoff walk to Schimpf in the fifth before Hunter Renfroe hit into a double play. Colon had six strikeouts.

The Padres led 1-0 until Tyler Flowers’ single drove in Phillips and Adonis Garcia in the fifth. Phillips’ one-out single was the first hit allowed by Trevor Cahill (0-2).

Phillips had a two-run single in the sixth and a run-scoring single in the eighth. Ender Inciarte hit his fourth homer in the seventh.