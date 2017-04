AUGUSTA (WJBF) — A murder suspect is back in Augusta after U.S. Marshals arrested him in Tennessee last week.

24-year-old Darrel Lee, Junior is charged with the murder of 21-year-old Juwan Doby.

The deadly shooting took place March 28th at Fox Den Apartments on Wrightsboro Road.

Investigators say the shooting was gang-related, though details about the murder haven’t been released.

Lee was booked into the Richmond County Jail Sunday.

He’s also facing weapons charges.