GreenJackets rally for walk-off win over Fireflies

AUGUSTA, Ga. — With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, the bases loaded, and the score tied at six, Manuel Geraldo came up to bat. He singled through the hole on the left side to give the GreenJackets the 7-6 walk off victory over the Columbia Fireflies Sunday afternoon at Lake Olmstead Stadium.

The GreenJackets entered the eighth inning trailing 6-1. With one out, the rally began with a double by Sandro Fabian. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and then came in to score on a sacrifice fly by Skyler Ewing to make it 6-2 going into the ninth. Geraldo started the ninth with a single and then advanced to second when Brandon Van Horn drew a walk.

“We have to compete until the last out,” said Valderrama. “That is what they did today and the result was a win.”

With two outs, Anthony Marks, Fabian, Kelvin Beltre, and Ewing each hit consecutive singles to ultimately tie the game. The Fireflies then intentionally walked Ryan Kirby to set up Geraldo for his game winning hit.

“We never gave up,” said Manager Carlos Valderrama. “We came back in the ninth and scored five runs. That was huge.”

The GreenJackets led 1-0 going into the fifth. The Fireflies pushed two runs across that inning to take a 2-1 lead. They were the only two runs given up by GreenJackets starter Caleb Baragar who performed well on the mound. In his five innings of work, gave up only three hits and struck out three. He faced the minimum through the first three innings. The Fireflies added an additional pair of runs in both the sixth and the eighth innings.

The GreenJackets will be back in action Monday night against the Charleston RiverDogs at Lake Olmstead Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM with gates opening at 6:00. It is Feed Your Face Monday presented by Little Caesars and WRDW News 12 WAGT 26.

Stephen Woods Jr. (1-0, 1.50) will start on the mound for the GreenJackets and Nick Green (0-2, 9.95) will start for the RiverDogs.