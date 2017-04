AIKEN COUNTY- SC (WJBF)- One person is dead after a shooting Saturday morning in Aiken County.

Dispatch says the call came in around 3:45 am at a home on Dottie Road.

Investigators say when deputies arrived, they found a man dead in the yard.

Right now, deputies have a woman in custody and she is expected to be charged with Manslaughter.

This is still a very active scene.

Investigators have not released the woman’s name.

NewsChannel 6 will keep you updated.