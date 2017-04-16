USC Aiken wins PBC Men’s Golf Championship

Courtesy: Peach Belt Conference

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – After entering the final round trailing by four strokes, the USC Aiken Pacers put on a scoring clinic on Sunday, turning in a team round of two-under-par 286 to claim the 2017 PBC Men’s Golf Championship. The Pacers overtook second-place Lander, finishing the event nine strokes up on the par-72, 6,939-yard Slammer & Squire Course at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine. Young Harris finished third with Georgia College in fourth and Columbus State in fifth.

North Georgia’s Matt Elliott became the first Nighthawk to ever win the PBC Individual Championship as he fired a final-round 68 to win the event by two strokes over USCA’s Johnson Holliday. Young Harris’ Valter Andersson and Columbus State’s Gideon van der Vyver were tied for third with USCA’s Michale Hocker in fifth. Those players were placed on the All-Tournament team.

As a team, USCA collected 11 birdies and an eagle en route to the title. In addition to Holliday’s even-par final round, Axel Ostensson was two-over 74 with Dan Sheehan at one-over 73. But the round of the day was turned in by Hocker. After collecting four birdies on the front nine to go out in 32, Hocker eagled the par-five 11th and came back in 35 for a five-under 67, the low round of the tournament. Hocker moved up 16 places on Sunday alone for his fifth-place finish.

The championship is the third in the last five years for USC Aiken. It was their 11th overall men’s golf title, most in PBC history.

Matt Elliott began Sunday in fourth place after rounds of 71 and 73. The junior from Wilkesboro, N.C., birdied the fourth, fifth and sixth holes and was four-under after nine. He played even par on the back nine with two more birdies, finishing at four-under 68.

YHC’s Andersson also fired a final-round 68 to jump four spots into the All-Tournament team, the second Mountain Lion to ever earn a spot. In all, there were four total rounds in the 60s fired in the tournament, three of those on Sunday. Additionally, eight of the 11 teams in the field shot under 300.

2017 PBC Men’s Golf

All-Tournament Team

Matt Elliott, North Georgia

Johnson Holliday, USC Aiken

Valter Andersson, Young Harris

Gideon van der Vyver, Columbus State

Michael Hocker, USC Aiken