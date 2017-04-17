Aiken desperate for more public housing

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – More than 2,000 people are waiting for public housing in Aiken County.

The Deputy Director of the Aiken Housing Authority says there’s not enough transitional and affordable housing in this are.

Without the needed facilities many people end up homeless.

“One of the things I try to emphasize is based on our current waiting list, we have over 1,500 individuals on our waiting list that’s waiting to be house and we can’t house those individuals within a one year time frame.” Chanosha Lawton, Deputy Director of the Aiken Housing Authority, said. “So that creates a bigger need for our community.”

City leaders are looking at way they can create more housing for homeless families.