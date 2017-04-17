Augusta Transit releases plans for new, state-of-the-art facility

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– A key foundation to improve the C.S.R.A.’s public transportation system is officially underway.

Augusta Transit presented the design concept of the new facility at last week’s Committee meeting.

This next week, Augusta Transit will begin the bidding process to build a state-of-the-art facility. By mid July, construction should begin.

Thousands of tax dollars will be spent building the new Augusta Transit facility, but City Administrator, Janice Jackson, said this new building will save money for local tax payers.

“First, the building we’re in now is in very bad shape. It’s got lots of maintenance issues. It’s one of those situations where we’d be better off building new than trying to rehab that. The building we’re in now is almost beyond repair. Any work we did, we’re kind of throwing good money after bad on any work on that facility,” Jackson told NewsChannel 6.

Jackson said portions of the roof blew off in this month’s storm.

Augusta Transit Director, Patrick Stephens, agreed that the need for a new space is crucial to the system’s growth.

“Our old facility has become old, but not only that– we don’t have a lot of room for expansion,” Stephens said.

“Just the shear fact that we’re locating this facility almost virtually in the heart of Augusta. As Augusta grows, as we improve transit, as we potentially add on more routes. It gives us a better opportunity to serve the entire community. Public transit can be a great economic development generator, but more importantly, it’s going to put is the position where now the short term and for the next 30 to 40 years, we’ll be able to better serve the transit needs of the community.”

Administrator Jackson said the city will fund around 20% of the facilities construction. The other 80% of money will come from the Federal government.

Jackson added that the Medical College of Georgia Foundation has ambitious plans to redevelop the shopping center next door to the new facility.

She said as Augusta grows, the need for transit will grow.