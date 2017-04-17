BREAKING: Northbound lanes blocked on Washington Road

Columbia County, GA- A wreck on Washington Road has lanes blocked

An accident on Washington Road at the intersection of Flowing Wells has traffic in a snarl. According to Columbia County dispatch, the wreck has caused the closure of all northbound lanes on Washington Road. The southbound direction is down to one lane due to the re-routing of traffic around the accident. NewsChanel 6 has a crew on the scene and will update you on information as it becomes available. At this time, there injuries are unknown.