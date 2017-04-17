City will get revenue from Cyber Center parking deck but also expenses

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Those coming to the Cyber Center will be paying the city to park their car.

Augusta will be collecting parking fees from the multi-level deck being built for the center.

“If we own it we’re going to be in a situation where it’s going to be profitable for the city and it will generate some revenues for the city,” says Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

The city plans to use fees from the parking deck to help pay back the money the city will borrow to build its

But some commissioners have concerns about the city being in charge of staffing and maintaining the Cyber center parking deck.

“Some of the research we’ve done and when you look at how much it is to maintain the deck I don’t think that is something we want to go down I don’t think our budget can handle how much it will be to maintain that deck,” says Commissioner Sean Frantom.

“Will we be in charge of maintaining it though?”

“I think that is something we are looking at I think we are comfortable with that but in terms of being comfortable with it again it’s a matter of how do we not only fund that we’ve got a deck that’s here right now from an M- and O stand point operation and maintenance standpoint it’s not very expensive to do that,” says Mayor Hardie Davis.

“There will be some costs but what I’m waiting for is to for the Administrator to bring us a complete package but how it will be funded how it will be operated and if I like it I will support it and If I don’t I would like to see changes made,” said Commissioner Fennoy.

Parking decks do cost money to staff and maintain he budget for the Reynolds Street parking deck for this year is a little more than 189 thousand dollars.