Foundry Place developers ready to talk

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Changes could be coming in the deal to build upscale apartments near Augusta University.

The 220 unit Foundry Place project is proposed for the intersection of Wrightsboro Road and R.A Dent Boulevard.

The deal calls for the city to issue 26 million dollars in bonds to pay for construction, that’s 80 percent of the project..

That has some commissioners criticizing the project, but Augusta Housing officials say developers are willing to negotiate.

“Has an interest in the Laney Walker revitalization project believes in the project has been the catalyst to catapult economic development we’ll have those conversation at the right time, says Augusta Housing and Development Director Hawthorne Welcher.

Could it be a fifty fifty is there a number out there?”

“Don’t want to throw a number out once again we’ll have those conversations,” says Welcher.

The city has already bought the seven acre site paying one point two million dollars.