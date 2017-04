EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — The Greenbrier Wolfpack defeated Lakeside 5-0 in game one of their three-game series on Monday night.

Sophomore pitcher Bryce Melear gave up four hits in a complete-game shutout for Greenbrier (20-6, 10-3), which now holds a two-game lead over Lakeside (15-8, 8-5) in the 6A Region 3 standings.

Game two is Wednesday night at Greenbrier.