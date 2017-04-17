Investigators Searching for Missing Grovetown Man

GROVETOWN, GA (WJBF) – The Grovetown Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a missing man.

42 year old Alfred Smith was last seen on Saturday, April 15th in Grovetown. He was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and dark blue shorts

Investigators say he is possible driving a 2004 Black in color Ford F250 with GA tag #RFH2562.

Officials describe Smith as 6 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs about 425 pounds.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts please contact Grovetown Public Safety at 706-863-1212.