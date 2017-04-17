Harlem woman killed in Columbia County crash

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County woman was killed in a two-car crash on Old Union Road in Harlem Monday night.

Capt. Steve Morris with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Virginia Fairburn of Harlem. He said her 1996 Toyota Camry was hit head-on by a speeding BMW driven by Daniel Shaffer, also of Harlem. Morris says Shaffer lost control of his vehicle as he entered a curve and crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting the Camry driven by Fairburn.

Fairburn was pronounced dead at the scene. Shaffer was taken to Augusta University Medical Center with serious injuries. Morris says charges are pending against Shaffer.