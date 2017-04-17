Harlem woman killed in Columbia County crash

By Published:
deadly-crash
deadly-crash

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County woman was killed in a two-car crash on Old Union Road in Harlem Monday night.

Capt. Steve Morris with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Virginia Fairburn of Harlem. He said her 1996 Toyota Camry was hit head-on by a speeding BMW driven by Daniel Shaffer, also of Harlem. Morris says Shaffer lost control of his vehicle as he entered a curve and crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting the Camry driven by Fairburn.

Fairburn was pronounced dead at the scene. Shaffer was taken to Augusta University Medical Center with serious injuries. Morris says charges are pending against Shaffer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s