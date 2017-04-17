Investigators on the scene of deadly shooting in Jenkins County

Millen, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Jenkins County.

It happened along Highway 25 in Millen near, or at the Sunset Inn, although we are still waiting on details for the exact location.

According to the Jenkins County Coroner, Henry Young, 26 year old Christopher McCloud was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2 a.m. on Monday.

Young says preliminary reports show he was shot once.

McCloud’s body has been taken to the crime lab in Atlanta.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working alongside the Millen Police Department.

No other details have been released at this time.

 

