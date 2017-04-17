North Augusta City Council approves steps towards moving part of Railroad Avenue, Greenlights additional work on Project Jackson

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF)- Construction of Ballpark Village is chugging along.

Monday night North Augusta’s City Council approved a resolution and the first two steps of an ordinance to keep construction flowing smoothly.

The ordinance would allow for the relocation of Railroad Avenue, which borders the future Ballpark Village to the north.

City Administrator Todd Glover says it would pretty much stay the same between Center Street to Hammond’s Ferry.

But the portion that goes underneath the bridge would jog a little farther north, coming out into a traffic circle before connecting back to the existing portions.

“We’re just jogging to the North just a little bit on a section it’s approximately 100 yards so 300 ft.,” Glover said.

That ordinance requires one more reading before it’s officially approved.

The resolution passed allows the contractors to continue “critical path work” on the project.

“What we’re actually doing is approving additional work, so to this point, we’ve been taking the stadium contract in pieces,” Glover said.

Glover says that this approval allows the work to keep going.

“And so that’s what you saw tonight is if we had not passed it, it would have stopped the work, which would have been costly to us,” he said.

This resolution should keep the work continuing though mid-May, Glover says. But he says to keep construction going after that, they need to pass a full bond issuance around that time.

“We’re just excited about Ballpark Village getting up and running because we’ve been looking forward to it already a year, ever since Project Jackson’s been approved,” said Zachary Zimmerman, who lives in Hammond’s Ferry.

City leaders say the project is still on schedule and within in the budget.