Burke County animal rescue confirms life-threatening virus in 2 litters of puppies

BURKE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A Burke County rescue remains under quarantine tonight, after more than a dozen dogs were diagnosed with a life-threatening virus.

Girard Lifesaver Rescue has a confirmed several case of Parvovirus in a two litters of puppies.

The contagious viral disease attacks cells in young animals, damaging heart muscles and causes lifelong cardiac problems.

Three dogs have already died.

The outbreak has caused the rescue to remain under quarantine for the next 13 days.

This is going to delay animal transports in order to prevent the virus from spreading.

Volunteers are urging people to help the rescue with food and veterinarian expenses

