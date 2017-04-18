Columbia County set to break ground on new Evans Towne Center Plaza

EVANS, GA (WJBF) – In Columbia County, the home of the new plaza at Evans Towne Center is set to break ground on Tuesday.

The Plaza is expected to be filled with shops, restaurants, professional office space and a parking deck. The area will be built near Evans Towne Center Park and the old Marshall Square.

The Plaza is a joint development and public private partnership between the development authority of Columbia county and Meybom Realtors.

Mike Palloty, President of Meybohm says in addition to the Columbia county cultural center the plaza will be a great addition for the Evans community.

“This really offers a unique opportunity because what you get to do here is take this site and you basically get to rebuild the Evans Towne center such that you have a downtown Evans which is something that we really don’t have anymore,” Palloty said.

R.W. Allen will be in charge of the construction for the project. The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.