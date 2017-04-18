Golden Apple: Julie West

(Wrens, GA)

Julie West is helping others fall in love with reading. It’s something she’s been fond of for a long time.

“It’s always been a passion of mine,” West says. “I’ve been reading since I was a child. I’ve collected books. I have my own personal library. I love being able to share it with the children.”

Mrs. West knows there are distractions out there, video games, electronics, and other things to take the place of reading.

“There’s nothing like listening to somebody read a story and interact with a child and have them interact and ask questions of you. They can find out more about it than just sitting down at a device, and just reading through it without having any interaction with it.”

And once they start reading, they’re off on a lifelong journey.

“They’re excited when they can pick up a book or when they can come in and see what they want to do. When you find books that interest them, and something that’s on their level and something they can read on their own–when they can first read it on their own, that’s the best thing in the world.”

Mrs. West credits her husband and children with helping her have such a long and successful career.

“My family is everything. I love them so much. I could not do what I’m doing now without their support.”

She says she’s also grateful to the entire Jefferson County School system, for being by her side every step of the way.

“I love what I do, she says. “I love this school. I love all the students here. I love who I work with. It’s not old. I want to be here. This is my family here too.”