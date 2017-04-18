Greg Carswell elected Mayor of Waynesboro

By Published:

Waynesboro, GA –

Greg Carswell has been elected the next mayor of Waynesboro, according to his Facebook page,

Carswell a reverend and resident of Waynesboro, faced a runoff against Business Owner Kathy Owens.

We are still waiting on official confirmation from the Burke County Board of Elections.

Carswell said he wanted to run for Mayor so that he can give back to the city that helped him become the man he is today.

Now that he’s elected he says he wants to focus on bringing more job opportunities to the city of Waynesboro and reducing crime in the area.

Greg Carswell will the unexpired term of Pauline Jenkins who died last year.

