Help sought in identifying body found on Holden Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to identify a body found on Holden Drive on April 9th.

The victim was found in a vacant lot by residents of the Augusta neighborhood that’s located near Paine College.

Richmond County investigators are looking for clues to identify the body that found, dead from a gunshot wound.

Deputies are asking that if you recognize the tattoos pictured here, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

The victim is believed to be a black male in his late teens or early 20’s.

An autopsy on the body is still being performed.