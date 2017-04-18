Judge grants bond to Basil Eleby, suspect in I-85 bridge fire

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WSB-TV) – The man charged with starting the fire under the Interstate-85 bridge has been granted a bond, according to our ABC sister station, WSB-TV.

Basil Eleby was in the Fulton County courtroom for an arraignment Tuesday morning.

Police said Eleby set fire to an upholstered chair and that ignited materials under I-85. A case warrant said he told police he went under the bridge to smoke crack cocaine.

During the hearing, the judge granted $10,000 signature bond for Eleby, with restrictions.

The judge said Eleby must stay 1,000 feet away from the scene of the I-85 fire, remain in treatment, have random drug tests and have no contact with witnesses.