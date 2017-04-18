Saggy pant crackdown draws support

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) : Augusta commissioners did not take up the issue of saggy pants this afternoon but are hearing support of new restrictions.

Doctor Matthew Hutcherson going before commissioners saying he’s old school.

And he’s in total opposition to the practice of people wearing their pants so low it shows their underwear or skin.

He said he backs  efforts by the commission to pass new regulations to ban it because what’s gone on so far hasn’t worked.

“Whether you were raised in our the schools system somewhere along the way you learned it was not appropriate in the United States of America to show you butt I am totally against it,” said Doctor Matthew Hutcherson

Next week a commission committee is schedule to review rules from other governments in Georgia that prohibit the wearing of saggy pants.

