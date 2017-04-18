Suspect charged in fatal Harlem collision

By Published:

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – Charges have now been filed against a man involved in a head-on collision in Harlem.

22-year-old Daniel Shaffer has been charged with driving Too Fast For Conditions, Failure To Maintain Lane, No Insurance, Wrong Side Of Roadway, Reckless Driving, DUI Drugs, Vehicular Homicide 1st Degree, and Possession of Schedule II Drugs.

His bond is set at $25,300.

The victim in the crash was identified as Virginia Fairburn. Her 1996 Toyota Camry was hit head-on by a speeding BMW driven by Shaffer.

Fairburn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s