Suspect charged in fatal Harlem collision

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – Charges have now been filed against a man involved in a head-on collision in Harlem.

22-year-old Daniel Shaffer has been charged with driving Too Fast For Conditions, Failure To Maintain Lane, No Insurance, Wrong Side Of Roadway, Reckless Driving, DUI Drugs, Vehicular Homicide 1st Degree, and Possession of Schedule II Drugs.

His bond is set at $25,300.

The victim in the crash was identified as Virginia Fairburn. Her 1996 Toyota Camry was hit head-on by a speeding BMW driven by Shaffer.

Fairburn was pronounced dead at the scene.