Two finalists in running for Paine College president

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two finalists remain in the selection process for the next president of Paine College.

The Search Committee announced the first candidate as Brandon Dumas from Prairieville, Louisiana. He is currently Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Southern University A&M in Baton Rouge. He earned degrees from Southern, Salem University and Jackson State University.

The second candidate is Jerry Hardee from Valdosta. He is retired, but formerly worked for Valdosta State University and received degrees from Northern Illinois University, Fisk University and Clark College.