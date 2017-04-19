Child Enrichment Inc. Talks Child Abuse Awareness Month

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – It’s estimated that 4 children die everyday from child abuse or neglect in Georgia. An Augusta group is helping bring attention to those kids, who cannot speak for themselves.

“April is just one month out of the whole year, child abuse is happening everyday of the year,” said Caitlyn Benedetto, Therapist/Forensic Interviewer – Child Enrichment Inc.

April is national child abuse and prevention month and placing pinwheels like this around areas in the community could be the help groups like Child Enrichment Inc need.

“Child Enrichment attempts to do activities and other events which help the public understand what child abuse is,” said Dan Hillman, Executive Director – Child Enrichment Inc.

“The purpose of the pinwheel is just to kind of represent childhood, fun, playful, that’s what it should be and for some kids that’s not what it is,” said Caitlyn Benedetto, Therapist/Forensic Interviewer – Child Enrichment Inc.

Just last year, according the Child Enrichment, the group has served over 800 children in the Augusta area who have been hurt by someone they love.

“Children need to know about their bodies and they need to know about what they can do if they are unsafe of even uncomfortable,” said Caitlyn Benedetto, Therapist/Forensic Interviewer – Child Enrichment Inc.

And the goal for the Child Enrichment Inc. is for all people to become aware.

“It is very easy to help us help these children my motto is everyone can do something to help abused children,” said Dan Hillman, Executive Director – Child Enrichment Inc.

Something as simple as a joyful toy can be a reminder of the kids who need help– as well as a reminder for everyone driving by that childhood innocence should be preserved… not shattered.

“Even when kids go through something that doesn’t make them have a fun and playful childhood that there is sunrise at the end of that so the pinwheel is there to represent that your childhood should be playful and fun,, and it should be just that,” said Caitlyn Benedetto, Therapist/Forensic Interviewer – Child Enrichment Inc.

For more information on how you can help by donating or educate yourself, check here.