GreenJackets take series over Charleston on Education Day

Press Release from Augusta GreenJackets:

After splitting the first two games of the series, the Augusta GreenJackets won the rubber match of a three game series 5-3 over the Charleston RiverDogs Wednesday at Lake Olmstead Stadium. With the win, the GreenJackets improved to 5-9 and won back-to-back games for the first time on the season.

With the game tied at one in the bottom of the third, Tuesday night’s hero Kelvin Beltre reached on an error by Charleston’s Diego Castillo. He then stole second and came in to score on a one out double by Frandy De La Rosa putting the GreenJackets on top. De La Rosa came in to score when Brandon Van Horn reached on a fielding error with two outs.

Ashford Fulmer led off the following inning with a bunt single and then advanced to second when RiverDogs pitcher Freicer Perez overthrew first. He advanced to third on a wild pitch and came in to score on a sacrifice fly by Anthony Marks. With two outs, Beltre singled to keep the inning alive. Skyler Ewing followed with an RBI triple making it 5-1 GreenJackets.

The big fourth inning knocked Perez out of the game. In his four innings, he gave up all five runs off of seven hits. He struck out three and walked three. The RiverDogs got a solid performance by Phillip Diehl in innings five through eight. He did not allow any runs and gave up only three hits.

GreenJackets starter DJ Meyers pitched well in his four innings of work. He struck out six batters and gave up only one run off of five hits.

The RiverDogs pushed across a pair of runs in the fifth to cut into the lead but a solid Augusta bullpen was able to hold off the rally after that. Nolan Riggs came on in the eighth for the GreenJackets and recorded a six out save for his first save of the year.

The GreenJackets will be back in action Thursday night against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. It is game one of a four game series at First National Bank Field. Matt Solter (1-0, 2.61) will start on the mound for the GreenJackets against Dylan Lee (0-1, 5.63) for the Grasshoppers.

The next GreenJackets home game will be on Thursday April 27 against the Greenville Drive. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM with the gates opening at 6:00 PM. It is Opening Night of Beer Season/Thirsty Thursday featuring $1 beverages.

The 29th consecutive season of professional baseball in Augusta is underway.

All GreenJackets Ticket Plans (including Full, Half, and Weekend and the all-new 6-Game Flex

Plans) and individual tickets are on sale now for the 2017 season. To guarantee your seats to the most popular games, order your 2017 Ticket Packages today by reaching out to the GreenJackets Front Office at (706) 922-WINS (9467).