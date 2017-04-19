March for Science comes to the CSRA Saturday, April 22nd

AUGUSTA, Ga.– Earth Day is coming up and it’s a perfect time to think about our impact on the planet! Several events are planned in the CSRA for Saturday, April 22nd.

The national March for Science, organized by a committee of doctors, lawyers, researchers and educators will be held in Washington, D.C. on the same day. Pam Avrett, founder of the CSRA Hub, says they will have a march of their own for people who can’t make it to Washington.

“This area is packed with scientists and researchers for whom government funding and support is of vital interest… So I got together a bunch of people I knew were kind and smart and asked them if they’d help me do something – anything – to make our community better. Everyone was excited, and we came up with the idea of the CSRA Hub.”

Sarah Stone, treasurer of the CSRA Hub says the CSRA March for Science will maintain non-partisanship.

“We understand that political tensions are running high and that climate change might be a partisan issue, but that’s not what the March for Science is about,” said Stone. “You can believe in evolution and God, you can accept scientific proof of climate change and vote republican. But what you can’t do is defund the Environmental Protection Agency, deregulate the fossil fuel industry and expect clean air and clean water.”

Like the national March, the CSRA March for Science is open to anyone and is “a celebration of science. It’s not about scientists or politicians; it is about the very real role that science plays in each of our lives and the need to respect and encourage research that gives us insight into the world.”

For more information, click https://www.csrahub.com/csra-march-for-science