New arena location before end of year official says

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Finding a location to build a new arena in Augusta is not going to be a rush job.

The Coliseum Authority has been scouting a handful of downtown locations as a potential site for a new 12 thousand seat complex.

Earlier this year officials said they were preparing to announce a location but now they say they want to slow down and consult with city officials on a possible site.

“It has nothing to do with the location is to make sure we inform everybody of what we are trying to do and what it will take to get there,” said Cedric Johnson, Coliseum Authority Chairman.

“Do you have a time line now on when you would like this done?

“We would like to have something done and settle before 2018,” said Johnson so sometime before the end of this year?

“Yes sir,” said Johnson.

The Coliseum Authority has six million dollars in SPLOST money available,

The Authority is spending one and a half million on sound and lighting improvements at the bell and plumbing repairs at the J-B-A.

The remaining four and a half million dollars could be available to buy the land for the new arena.