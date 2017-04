BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man is in custody after an officer-involved shooting in Burke County.

It happened around 4:30 Wednesday afternoon, when officers responded to a man reportedly displaying a firearm to drivers on Highway 23 at Griffin Landing.

When deputies arrived, they approached the suspect with guns drawn.

The man the reached for his gun and one of the deputies fired at the suspect, hitting him in the forearm.

The suspect was taken to AU for medical treatment.