One man injured in deputy-involved shooting

GIRARD, Ga. (WJBF)- A strange situation in Burke County sent one man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a report of a man pointing a gun at cars at the corner of Hwy. 63 and Griffin Landing Rd. in Girard, Ga. around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The subject has been identified as 21-year-old Steven Dykes. A deputy shot him in the arm, but he is expected to recover. The Sheriff says that Dykes has a mental disability and that his deputies did everything they could to diffuse the situation. But in the end, he said Dykes wasn’t cooperating.

“Shortly after 4 this afternoon, our dispatcher received a call to come to Hwy. 23 at Griffin Landing Road here in regards to a white male subject who was here pointing a firearm at passers bys,” said Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

NewsChannel 6 caught up with a passer byer who saw him on her way home from work.

“A guy who was standing on the side of the road you know wanted to a ride. He had his hand out,” said April Kelly, who lives in Girard. “So I drove on off, dropped my co-worker off on my way coming back home…I seen the guy again.”

She says that’s when she noticed the gun at his waist.

“And he stepped out in front of my vehicle. and I literally had to jump on my brakes or whatever. And I noticed he had a big pistol,” she said.

She recognized his face. She says he’s a man with a mental disability who lives in her neighborhood.

“It was shocking for me to even see him with a gun,” Kelly said. “Because every time I see him, he’s always at the end of his driveway like…on the back road, he just be waving. That’s all he do.”

Sometime after Kelly passed him, deputies arrived at the church where Dykes was and approached him, guns drawn.

Williams says they asked him repeatedly to put his hands up. He finally complied after being asked several times.

Then they asked him to get on the ground.

“He refused several times and went for the firearm in his front pocket,” Williams said.

That’s when a deputy fired shots, one hitting Dykes in the forearm.

Deputies applied first aid and called an ambulance.

The Sheriff says he called the Columbia County Force Investigation Team to investigate the incident as a police-involved shooting, but he says he believes his deputies followed policy.