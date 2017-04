AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman that investigators say might be suicidal.

Shamiya Williams, 23, has not been seen since 6:30 Wednesday morning at her residence on Johns Road. She is 5’4″, 110 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigators say she suffers from depression and requires medication.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.