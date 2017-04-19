Two Richmond County schools to close, students to be reassigned

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The construction of two new schools in Richmond County will cause students at those schools to be reassigned.

Sego Middle School and Wheeless Road Elementary schools will close in order to construct new facilities.

The Richmond County Board of Education will hold public hearings on the re-assignments next month.

For those attending Sego Middle School—the public hearings will be held on April 25th and again on May 2nd at Sego from 6-7pm

For those attending Wheeless Road Elementary—the public hearings will be held on April 27th and again on May 4th from 6-7pm.

Here is a look at what the new Wheeless Road Elementary will look like—for more reassignment information you can CLICK HERE.