WJBF Scholar Athlete: Ridge Spring-Monetta’s Mikayla Davis

MONETTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Mikayla Davis does it all at Ridge Spring-Monetta High School.

The three-sport varsity athlete is an all-region discus thrower for the track & field team and finished fourth in state in 2015.

This season, she was named 3A region player of the year in volleyball and helped lead the Trojans to a region title in basketball.

Davis will also graduate next month in the top ten in her class, and she’s accomplished all of this while working a part-time job.

“Mainly the drive to be successful,” Davis said. “My parents support me. My school, community, everyone supports me, so it keeps me going.”

“Her family is an academic family,” Ridge Spring-Monetta girls basketball coach Gail Johnson said. “They want them to excel on and off the court at all times. She comes in and goes about her business daily to be the best in all the arenas she can possibly be.”

Davis said she’s undecided on where she’ll attend college, but she hopes to continue her basketball career and major in either athletic training or applied science.