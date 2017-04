RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County investigators have released the name of the person found dead on Holden Drive earlier this month.

23-year-old Brandon Theodore Mulgrave of Hempstead, New York was found in a vacant lot on April 9th.

No other information on a potential suspect has been released.

If you know any details about this investigation, you are urged to contact Richmond County Sheriff’s Office: (706) 821-1080.