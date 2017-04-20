Chile’s Niemann, Australia’s John share lead after first round at Junior Invitational

By and Published: Updated:
Chile's Joaquin Neimann waits to putt on the 17th green. Neimann shot a five-under 67 in the first round on Thursday.

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — The 2017 Junior Invitational teed off at Sage Valley Golf Club on Thursday

Chile’s Joaquin Niemann and Australia’s Cameron John each shot five-under 67s to lead the 54-player field after the first round.

They will tee off in the final pairing at 11:40 a.m. in the second round on Friday.

Last year’s champion, Austin Eckroat, shot a first-round 71. He’s in a tie for 7th at one-under after the first round.

For more information, please visit http://www.juniorinvitational.com/.

