Increased Law Enforcement Presence at North Augusta HS after social media threat

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF ) – Aiken County School leaders say there will be an increase law enforcement presence at North Augusta High School on Thursday, after a social media threat was made.

North Augusta Public Safety says they have investigated recent social media claims regarding a rumored threat at North Augusta High School.

They say the claims have been fully investigated and while the threat has been to be entirely unsubstantiated, there will be an increased of law enforcement officers on the high school campus on Thursday, April 20th.

The school district released a statement saying that ” The safety of students and staff members at North Augusta High School is of utmost importance to our District and community and we appreciate, in advance, patience as we work collaboratively to ensure tomorrow is a regular day of teaching and learning.”