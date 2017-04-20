NC Baby hospitalized after ‘horrific assault’

MADISON Co., N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies say a 7-week-old’s leg and ribs were broken. The baby is healing in the hospital and two are charged with abuse that deputies called “horrific” and “gruesome.”

Madison County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the baby was only a month old when the first assault took place. They say the baby’s leg and five ribs were broken. The infant also suffered internal swelling and its other leg may be broken.

The baby was in stable condition in the hospital on Wednesday.

Deputies say Billie Dwayne Taylor and Jennifer Dawn Davis are each charged with two counts of felony child abuse.

Deputies say Taylor broke the infant’s ribs and leg on separate occasion and Davis tried to conceal the abuse. They say she also delayed getting medical attention for the infant.