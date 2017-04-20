Richmond County working on new elementary and middle school

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Projected CSRA growth will impact local schools, so now one district is ready to expand.

Richmond County School System is set to build Dyess K-8. The new elementary and middle school will go on Jimmie Dyess Parkway, near Ft. Gordon.

Senior Director for Facility Services Benton Starks told NewsChannel 6 the new school will relieve both Sue Reynolds Elementary School and Langford Middle School. He said Sue Reynolds is over capacity with portable classrooms while Langford is almost at 100 percent capacity. He added the neighborhood there is growing with 200 homes under construction now.

“We have a master plan,” Starks said. “There are pockets of growth. The thing that people get hung up on sometimes is that they will say this school is declining or it’s in an area of town that is declining. But the side that we’re building the Dyess Parkway school on, that side of town is growing.”

Starks said the new school will hold 800, with an ability to expand the school if needed. The school is set to open next fall.