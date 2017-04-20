Students report near empty classrooms after North Augusta High School threat

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – Students in Aiken County went to school with more security in place following a serious threat on social media. Nothing happened Thursday at North Augusta High School, but every threat must be taken seriously. While several parents kept their kids home, there were some brave souls who showed up.

The Instagram post put every student and parent on alarm.

Sophomore Jessica Ryberg left school early. She told us she saw the threat.

“I happened to look on Snap Chat and I happened to see it on somebody’s story and then I went to that Instagram and I found the post and who posted it and I started reading through the comments,” she said.

The Instagram threat went viral, locally at least, causing panic among many parents who took to Facebook claiming they would not send their kids to school. Though nobody seems to know where it came from or if it would actually happen, the threat was scheduled on the anniversary of the Columbine shooting.

“I wasn’t sure if it was just somebody trying to mess with people or if it was an actual thing. It kind of scared me a little bit if I’m honest with you,” Ryberg said.

The student added her mother sent her to school because she knew it would be safer than anywhere else with extra police detail on hand.

Fellow Sophomore Logan Jeffcoat told us he showed up because he had a baseball game he didn’t want to miss.

“It was kind of shocking because I’ve never really had to do anything like this before,” Jeffcoat explained. “It was kind of like real life though.”

Both Logan and Jessica told NewsChannel 6 very few students showed up to school. Inside, one student took to Snapchat to prove classrooms were empty. But the day wasn’t a waste, students said teachers used that time to reassure them things were taken care of. That’s why Logan said he’ll be back at his desk tomorrow.

“We have another game and I don’t think it’s going to happen,” he said.

Those students who did show up actually said they came because they trusted that there would be a plan in place despite the threat addressing a school plan.

North Augusta Public Safety is still investigating.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps