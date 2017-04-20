Suspects named in Augusta murder case

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Thursday night the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office named two suspects wanted for murder in the shooting death of Brandon Mulgrave on Holden Drive on April 9th.

Mark Crawford, Jr., 25, of Augusta and Thomas Blount, 26, also of Augusta, are wanted in connection with that incident. Mulgrave’s body was found in a vacant lot. The coroner says he was shot to death.

Crawford, Jr.’s last known address was on Overlook Drive. Investigators say he is also known to frequent the areas around Barbara Road and Thompson Road off Old Savannah Road and the hotels along Gordon Highway.

Blount’s last known addresses were on Cornell Drive, Richmond Hill Road West and Shirley Avenue.