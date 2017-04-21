Annual Sacred heart garden festival kicks off April 21-23

By Published:

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF)- If you’re looking for something to do this weekend look no further.The sacred heart cultural center is hosting its annual garden festival.

 Nothing gets the design ideas flowing like a walk through an impressive garden.

At the garden festival you’ll get to explore floral exhibits, hear from garden experts and shop the extensive vendor market. You also get a chance to explore private gardens from across the CSRA for a tour.

The event is April 21-23.

Tickets can be purchased directly at Sacred Heart Cultural Center or at many ticket outlets.

For more information call 706-826-4700

For a preview of the private gardens to be featured during the tour go to http://www.sacredheartgardenfestival.org

 

