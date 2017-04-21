Augusta man pleads guilty to necrophilia, sentenced to 10 years

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – An Augusta man has received the maximum 10-year prison sentence for necrophilia after pleading guilty to having sexual contact with a woman after she died.

The Augusta Chronicle reports 47-year-old Marcus D. Booker pleaded guilty Thursday, with a second charge of rape dismissed as part of the deal.

According to Assistant District Attorney Mary Elizabeth Bitting, the charge stems from a 2016 incident where the 42-year-old victim, Booker and several men were smoking crack cocaine in a boarding house. The unidentified woman exchanged sexual favors for more crack, but became hysterical and started fighting before accidentally overdosing.

Booker was initially reluctant to plead guilty but he admitted to an investigator he had sexual contact with the woman and pleaded guilty after conferring with his attorney.