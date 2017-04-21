Brown Feed and Seed to close soon

Evans, Ga. (WJBF)-  On Saturday, April 22, 2017 the Brown Feed and Seed Family will say their last goodbyes to loyal customers of 40 years.

Owner Donnie Brown has cherished their loyal customers who have also been close friends for many years.

The Seed and Feed, agricultural service store was one of the first businesses to open in Evans, Ga., but the store will exist no longer.

Brown has decided to close the doors to retire, but he will place all products, signs, and fixtures up for public auction on Saturday, April 22nd.

Customers will be able to preview the items on Friday, April 21, 2017, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the Brown family says all are invited to attend.

For more on the auction please visit, Braxton’s Auctioneering.

