Certified master chef, Greg Mueller, joins Ana in the kitchen in this segment of The Dish.

More About Greg:

Greg Mueller WCMC, CEC, CCA, AAC

Chef Mueller’s culinary adventures began in 2001 when he attended the International Culinary School at the Art Institute of Atlanta. During his schooling Greg had become the Sous Chef at Fratelli di Naopli, a popular Italian eatery in Buckhead, Georgia. In 2003, Greg moved to Aiken SC to be the Sous Chef at the Green Boundary Club where later he was promoted to Executive Chef in 2005. During his tenure at the GBC he earned the credentials from the American Culinary Federation of Certified Executive Chef (CEC) at 24 years of age and the following year earned the credentials of Certified Culinary Administrator. Chef joined Sodexo Healthcare in 2010 as Executive Chef at Doctors Hospital of Augusta, Ga and in 2013 at Palmetto Health in Columbia SC. Chef regularly competes in sanctioned professional American Culinary Federation events having accumulated 3 Gold, 15 Silver, and 3 Bronze Medallions. In 2009, Chef was selected as the ACF Midlands Chef of the Year, a finalist for the ACF Southeast Region Chef of the Year, and the runner-up for the Chaine de Rotisseurs Jeunne Commis competition, searching for the beast young chef under 26. In 2012, Mueller was named the ACF Southeast Region Chef Professionalism Winner & was a finalist for the National Professionalism Award. In 2014 Chef earned a Gold Spirit of Sodexo award for his involvement with the Expertise in Action ACF Chef Certification mentorship group. Mueller represented the United States at the Bocuse D’or as a team member of the International Catering Cup Team USA in Lyon, France in January 2015 being awarded the Silver Trophy winning second place. Chef was inducted into the American Academy of Chefs, the honor society of the American Culinary Federation in July 2016. Most recently Chef was awarded his World Certified Master Chef in March 2017. In his personal time, Mueller enjoys his family time with wife Julie & their 3 children, Isaac, Andrew & Isabelle.