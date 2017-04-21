Commissioners will look at 9 saggy pant ordinances

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF)Rules against saggy pants are coming before Augusta city leaders.

Tuesday Commissioners will look at nine different laws from communities across Georgia, as well as one from Louisiana.

City leaders are looking for examples of what other governments are doing to stop the practice.

“We’re looking at other cities to see exactly what they’re dealing with it it’s one thing law enforcement and others have to be brought in to this conversation the judicial system has to be brought in to see exactly if they have the manpower to do this I don’t know if we’re going to end up with an ordinance we may benefit from having the overall conversation,” says Commissioner Ben Hasan.

Most of the ordinances make it illegal to wear pants lower than three inches below the hip, with the fine for a first offense set at 25 dollars.