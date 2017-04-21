CSRA Hub sponsoring March for Science downtown on Earth Day, April 22nd

AUGUSTA, Ga.– Earth Day events will be held around the world tomorrow, including right here in Augusta.

You’re invited to attend the Earth Day event at the Phinizy Swamp Nature Park. The free event is Saturday from 10am until 3pm. Parking is available at the lock and dam.

The theme for Earth Day 2017 is environmental and climate literacy.

And the CSRA Hub is sponsoring a local march to coincide with the national March for Science in Washington, D.C. It’s also tomorrow, April 22nd, from 3pm to 5pm…. starting at 11th Street in downtown Augusta.

The walk will wind up at the Augusta Common. It’s a free event for the whole family!

