Columbia County, Georgia (WJBF)

If you felt the earth move early this morning, you weren’t dreaming.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a small earthquake happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning about four miles northeast of Evans in Columbia County, Georgia.

The quake measured 2.5 on the Richter Scale.

The epicenter was in the Jones Creek Subdivision.

No word of any injuries or damage.