Johnston SC Peach Blossom Festival set for May 6th

JOHNSTON, S.C.– The Johnston, S.C., Peach Blossom Festival entertainment for the day is now set, with a variety of performers headlining the May 6 event.

The day’s entertainment begins after the 10 a.m. parade. At 10:30 a.m., Johnston Mayor Terrence Culbreath will give the welcome. From 10:35-11 a.m. is a performance by the Johnston Elementary School Chorus.

The rest of the entertainment for the day includes Carolina Elite Stompers, Elvis Impersonator Brian Randall, Lokomotion (a band that plays classic and southern rock), Robert Rogers’ Band (old rock and southern rock), and Singer Anna Corley.

Each year, the Town goes all out with the Festival to remind citizens about the peach industry and to open its arms to visitors.

The popular Festival is taking applications for individuals, organizations or businesses interested in being a part of event in the following areas:

*Arts and Crafts: Donna Livingston, (803) 275-7002, P.O. Box 311, Johnston, SC 29832, info@edgefieldcountychamber.org

* Parade: Roger Lamb, (803) 480-2690, 505 Roland Ave., Johnston, SC 29832, betty19331941@att.net;

This year’s Johnston Peach Blossom Festival Entertainment Sponsors are Dr. Hugh Morgan Family Practice, Jim Satcher Motors, and Titan Farms.

The Johnston Peach Blossom Festival Corporate Sponsors are Edgefield County Hospital, First Citizens Bank, IGA, J.W. Yonce and Sons, NAPA of Johnston/Edgefield, SCE&G, Northland Communications, and National Wild Turkey Federation.

The Johnston Development Corporation, a non-profit volunteer organization, sponsors the Festival. The Corporation works to aid the community in areas such as economic development, education, recreation, historic preservation, tourism, scientific and cultural opportunities, and continued promotion of Johnston.

To learn more about the Festival or the Johnston Development Corporation, visit the website at http://www.johnstondevelopmentcorp.org/.